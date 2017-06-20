Stocks open lower as oil prices plunge

Stocks tilt slightly lower at the open, as tumbling crude oil prices halt yesterday's momentum that lifted the S&P 500 and Dow to all-time closing highs; Dow flat, Nasdaq -0.1% , S&P -0.2% .

U.S. crude futures -2.7% at $43.01/bbl as concerns about excess supply as well as technically-based selling continue to weigh; the weakness likely will weigh on the energy sector, which has slumped 12.4% YTD due to the nearly 20% drop in crude prices.

Major European bourses are little changed, with Germany's DAX flat, U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% and France's CAC +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.8% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Lennar +4.4% after beating top and bottom line estimates, and Tesla +1.6% following reports that it is looking to set up a production facility in China.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the 10-year yield lower by a basis point at 2.18% and the two-year yield adding a point to 1.37%.