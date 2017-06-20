FDA rejects Egalet's marketing application for higher doses of Oxaydo; shares off 8%

Egalet (EGLT -7.9% ) receives a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to its application to market 10 mg and 15 mg strengths of pain med OXAYDO (oxycodone HCl). It is currently offered in 5 mg and 7.5 mg doses.

The CRL cites the need for more information on the effect of food on the 15 mg dose and the intranasal abuse-deterrent properties of both doses. The company says it will work with the regulator to address the issues.

