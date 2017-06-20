Sirius XM available via voice on Amazon's Alexa

"Alexa, find me Baba Booey." Sirius XM (SIRI -0.2% ) says that via a new "skill," its listeners can now hear programming via Amazon's Alexa voice service.

The Alexa service (found most commonly on the company's Echo smart speakers, though it plans to branch out) will provide listeners with content based on their particular Sirius subscription.

The speakers (which are serving as room radios for many) will now be able to call up programming with just a voice command like "Alexa, play the Chicago Cubs on SiriusXM."