Great Basin prices $2.7M equity offering; shares down 16%

Great Basin Scientific (GBSN -15.8% ) prices its offering of 8.9M units that is expected to raise $2.7M in new capital.

The offering consists of Class A Units and Class B Units priced at $0.30 and $0.29, respectively.

Each Class A Unit includes one share of common stock and one 60-day Series J Warrant to purchase 2.5 shares of common at $0.30.

Class B Units are being offered to any buyer whose Class A investment would increase its stake to more than 4.99% or 9.99%, at the buyer's election. Each Class B Unit consists of one pre-funded Series K Warrant and one Series J Warrant.

Net proceeds should be ~$2M.