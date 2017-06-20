Mexico awards 10 of 15 shallow water prospects in oil auction

Mexico awarded 10 of 15 blocks on offer yesterday during its second bid round for shallow water acreage in the Gulf of Mexico, exceeding the government's expectations.

Eni (E -2.5% ) is seen as the day's biggest winner, successfully bidding for one of the blocks by itself and serving as a partner in two other blocks.

“Eni has basically created a beachhead in Mexico and made it clear that Mexico is a strategic destination for their capital,” says Wood Mackenzie analyst Pablo Medina.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) made its upstream debut in the Mexican energy market, teaming with Total (NYSE:TOT) to win a block.

Mexican state oil company Pemex won stakes in two blocks, one in a partnership with Colombia's Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC); other winners include Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), Lukoil (OTC:LUKOF, OTCPK:LUKOY) and the Mexican unit of Malaysia's Petronas.