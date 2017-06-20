Susquehanna trims estimates on Hain Celestial

Susquehanna lowers estimates on Hain Celestial (HAIN +0.6% ) right in front of the company's release of results (FQ3 + restated prior quarterly reports) on Thursday.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic now expects Hain to generate EPS of $1.76 in FY17 and $1.81 in FY18. The price target is pushed down to $42 (+26% upside potential).

Zuanic notes that Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods is significant to Hain due to its high exposure to United Natural Foods (13% of Hain's sales) and Wal-Mart (11% of sales) - two companies very directly impacted by the Amazon grocery push.

Despite the trimming of estimates on Hain, Zuanic still sees "value" at the $33 trading level.