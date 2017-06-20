Report: Snap nearing release of mapping feature

Snap (SNAP -1.7%) is working on a mapping feature to come out in coming weeks, according to The Information.
The feature -- internally called "Snap Maps" -- would let users pinch out in the app to show a map indicating where people are posting stories nearby and elsewhere, according to four sources.
It's been used in an internal version by employees, according to the report.
Snap shares are giving back some gains today after rising 2% yesterday in the wake of a $100M show development deal with Time Warner.
