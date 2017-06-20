Rio Tinto starts new exploration in Mongolian desert

Rio Tinto (RIO -3.3%) says it has started new exploration work in Mongolia's Gobi desert outside of its Oyu Tolgoi licenses, following a gap of around five years.
The news is a sign that Mongolia is beginning to bring back foreign investors following a deep economic slump, declining commodity prices and a downturn in coal demand.
Rio has a 66% shareholding in Oyu Tolgoi, a copper and gold mine in the southern Gobi Desert, a stake it holds indirectly through a majority ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -1.4%).