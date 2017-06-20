Qualcomm announces strategic investment in lithium-ion batteries

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces an investment in lithium-ion battery company Amionx. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Qualcomm President Derek Aberle will join the Amionx board.

Amionx created a battery safety tech called Safe Core that prevents lithium-ion batteries from exploding or starting a fire, which the company is in the process of licensing for sale to sell to other battery makers.

"We are excited about the potential for Amionx Safe Core to deliver significant value to suppliers and consumers of lithium-ion batteries across multiple industries. The fact that Safe Core can be implemented easily into the existing battery manufacturing process and at such low cost will help drive widespread and rapid adoption,” says Aberle.

