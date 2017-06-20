Delcath continues up move; shares ahead 75%

Back-from-the-dead Delcath Systems (DCTH +75.3% ) has been a big winner recently for intrepid investors. Shares are up over 10-fold since early June. The company has yet to prove its percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) technology is a winner. A reverse stock split is coming and, after that, another capital raise.

Previously: Delcath annual meeting postponed until June 16 to allow more shares to be voted, reverse stock split proposed; shares ahead 65% (June 8)

Previously: Retrospective study shows treatment benefit of PHP in metastatic ocular melanoma patients; Delcath up 46% (Feb. 21)