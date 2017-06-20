Fitbit links up with NBA's Timberwolves

Fitbit (FIT -1.6% ) has secured a three-year partnership with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves that makes the company's products the "official wearable" of the team and provides Fitbit with a number of marketing assets.

That includes the team's first-ever jersey patch, a high-visibility placement on player uniforms, starting with the fall season.

The deal incorporates the Timberwolves as well as WNBA squad the Minnesota Lynx, and Minnesota's new NBA G League team, the Iowa Wolves.

Fitbit will have branding and integration in the team's mobile app as well as signage in the arena, and its team store, and reach into the team's social channels.