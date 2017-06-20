Energy sector on track for worst one-day drop since March

U.S. crude oil plunges 3% to $42.85/bbl, hitting its lowest level since mid-November and retreating to bear market territory defined as a drop of at least 20% from a recent peak.

The fresh leg lower comes on signs of rising output from Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members currently exempt from cutting supply.

John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, tells CNBC that oil prices "most definitely" are heading to $40 and likely into the upper $30s.

The gloom means the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE -1.9% ) is on pace for its worst daily decline since March 8.

Oil equities are broadly and sharply lower, including: XOM -1.4% , CVX -1.6% , COP -2.1% , RIG -4.3% , HES -6.2% , MRO -4.4% , SLB -2% , HAL -2.8% , NOV -3.2% , PSX -2.4% , VLO -1.6% , OXY -2.9% , APC -2.1% , EOG -2% , WLL -8.7% , KMI -2.4% , ETP -4.7% , EPD -2.4% , WMB -2.5% , SU -3% , ENB -1.6% , CVE -11.1% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, DWT, ERX, XOP, SCO, OIH, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, DTO, BGR, XES, USL, FENY, DUG, IYE, GUSH, IEO, DRIP, FIF, DNO, IEZ, PXE, NDP, OLO, RYE, SZO, PXJ, FXN, OLEM, CRAK, DDG