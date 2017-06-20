Novartis wet AMD candidate brolucizumab matches Eylea in late-stage studies with 12-week dosing; shares ahead 1%

Results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, HAWK and HARRIER, assessing Novartis' (NVS +0.8% ) brolucizumab (RTH258) for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) showed it to be non-inferior to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +6.9% ) and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.3% ) EYLEA (aflibercept).

Brolucizumab, a humanized single-chain antibody fragment with high affinity for all VEGF-A isoforms, showed efficacy over 48 weeks based on one injection every 12 weeks. EYLEA is administered every eight weeks (after a loading phase for both therapies).

The data analysis is ongoing and will be be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference. The company plans to submit marketing applications in 2018 after completing the pharmacokinetic study with the final manufacturing process.