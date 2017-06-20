Fed's Evans wants to wait until December before considering another rate hike

"I think it’s likely that we will see more inflationary pressures, but I’m nervous," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans tells CNBC.

He'd like to wait until December before making a judgement on whether that third rate hike the "dots" are forecasting is necessary or not.

Evans is a notable dove at the Fed, so his comments shouldn't be too surprising, but they stand in contrast to those of Janet Yellen and Bill Dudley - both of whom seemed to be teeing up a September rate hike with their most recent public utterances.

