Fashion play coming from Amazon

Amazon (AMZN +0.6% ) is working on a beta version of a service that allows Prime members to try on clothes purchased through Amazon Fashion.

Prime members won't be charged for returns and only pay for the clothing items they keep. Brands available in the program include Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Adidas.

The ultimate goal from Seattle is to link Amazon Fashion and Amazon Wardrobe with the ability of Alexa to help consumers with fashion choices via the Echo Look camera and AI-powered style checks.

In theory, if Amazon can solve the fashion showroom dilemna in selling clothes it stands a better chance of taking more market share.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe details

