Schlumberger forms JV to develop production optimization system

Schlumberger (SLB -1.8% ) says it formed a joint venture with HEAL Systems to market a horizontal well production system to operators searching for ways to reduce costs and make efficiency gains amid low oil prices.

SLB says the system has consistently achieved productivity increases of 30%-100% in typical horizontal wells across western Canada and the U.S., and overall the technology has cut operating costs in nearly 200 wells in more than 35 formations across North America.

The JV will autonomously develop the business in the U.S. and Canada, while SLB will be the sole distributor of the HEAL System technology elsewhere.