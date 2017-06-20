Iron ore forecast in low $40s by Citi analysts as supply keeps growing

Iron ore prices may extend their slump and move into the low $40s/metric ton over the next 6-8 months, Citigroup says, after already sinking by more than a third since rising to nearly $95 in February as a global supply glut increases.

Citi sees iron ore at $51/metric ton in Q3 compared with a previous estimate of $64, and at $48/metric ton in Q4 vs. its earlier outlook for $60.

The pullback in iron ore is in contrast to surging prices of steel reinforcement bar, and Citigroup estimates that mills have ramped up output to a maximum because of the robust margins.

Citi forecasts an iron ore surplus of 118M tons in 2017 after a glut of more than 60M tons last year, with ongoing expansion by large miners, notably Vale’s (VALE -3.5% ) S11D project and Roy Hill, likely contributing ~60M tons of additional supply this year.