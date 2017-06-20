Goldman Sachs downgrades Automatic Data Processing; shares down nearly 1%

Goldman Sachs downgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from Conviction Buy to Neutral with $108 price target, bumped down from $115.

Analyst Dr. James Schneider reverses his previous upgrade since the tax reform and lower interest rate tailwinds he envisioned will take longer than expected.

Schneider predicts weak growth in bookings, caused by HR spending delays, as a burden on Automatic Data Processing’s outlook.

Analyst forecast: FY17 EPS reiterated at $3.70; FY18 EPS drops $0.05 to $3.95; FY19 EPS drops $0.15 to $4.40.

Latest analyst standings: 5 Buy, 3 Outperform, 10 Hold, 1 Underperform, and 1 Sell.

Median price target: $98.50.