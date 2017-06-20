Caterpillar's global machine sales add 8%, gaining momentum

Caterpillar (CAT +0.5% ) reports an 8% Y/Y increase in worldwide retail machine sales for the rolling three-month period ending in May, a nice bump from the 1% gain seen in both March and April.

CAT says sales in Asia and the Pacific surged 49%, including strong gains in sales of resource industries equipment, the segment that includes mining machinery.

Total sales in the energy and transportation segment rose 4% following the previous month's 2% decline.

Given that data suggests accelerating revenue growth, BofA Merrill Lynch views earnings risks as "skewed squarely to the upside" with the potential for a "material" increase in Q2 earnings guidance; the firm keeps its Buy rating and $120 price target on CAT shares.