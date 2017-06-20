Litigation over Chevron pollution in Ecuador shifts out of U.S.

Chevron (CVX -1.3% ) won a big victory yesterday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a case attempting to hold the company liable for pollution in Ecuador, but litigation continues in Canada and Brazil.

Lead plaintiff attorney Steven Donzinger says he expects to win an appeal in Canada to be argued this fall; a judge ruled in January that the Ecuadorian plaintiffs could not seize and sell off CVX’s Canadian facilities to satisfy a favorable judgment in Ecuador.

CVX’s lead trial lawyer says that in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to stay out of the case, the company asks the U.S. trial judge to order Donziger to turn over $32M to cover the company’s expenses in the RICO case.

Donziger says because CVX’s racketeering suit against him did not seek money damages and was decided by a judge rather than a jury, CVX has “no legal basis under RICO to collect such fees."