Aimmune up 5% on preliminary screening data in late-stage study of AR101

Thinly traded small cap Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT +4.7% ) builds on yesterday's 7% reversal on light volume. Investors appear to be reacting to preliminary clinical data presented at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress in Helsinki from a late-stage study of peanut allergy candidate AR101.

In a preliminary dataset of 166 European patients who underwent a food challenge to determine eligibility for the Phase 3 PALISADE trial, 62% (n=103/166) were "reactors" who experienced dose-limiting symptoms. They had statistically significantly larger peanut skin-prick test wheal diameters, higher peanut-specific IgE and higher Ara h 2-specific IgE than non-reactors.

The company says this information will help it determine the best use of AR101 on a large scale.

AR101 is an orally administered biologic that desensitizes patients with peanut allergy.