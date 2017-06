Sprint (NYSE:S) has spiked suddenly to its high of the day, up 3.2% , on a report in Germany that T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is preparing its merger plan.

T-Mobile has seen a similar rise, cutting losses and heading into the green, up 0.1% .

German-language business paper Handelsblatt is reporting the two are prepping a merger plan (story in German).

The merger is said to be planned as a paper deal, all stock with no cash flows, with corporate management centered at Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY).