Apparel stocks clipped after Amazon previews fashion concept

The apparel sector is underperforming the broad market after Amazon unleashes details about its Prime Warehouse program that allows members to try on clothes before buying them.

The leading decliners off the news are Xcel Brands (XELB -3.6% ), Perry Ellis International (PERY -3.3% ), Columbia Sportswear (COLM -3.5% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -3.1% ), V.F. Corporation (VFC -3.3% ), Ascena Retail group (ASNA -7% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD -7.8% ), Tilly's (TLYS -5.2% ) and J.C. Penney (JCP -5.3% ).

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 1.69%, and is now off 3.73% since Amazon acquired Whole Foods on Friday.

Previously: Fashion play coming from Amazon (June 20)