AmEx roundup: Shares outperform after upgrade

Not seeing any sizable negative catalysts in the near-term, analyst Vincent Caintic at Stephens pulls his Underweight rating and lifts his price target to $82 (inline with current price) from $70.

In other news, American Express (NYSE:AXP) gets its foot in possible insurance sector disruption out of Silicon Valley, with an investment in Next Insurance - a startup selling customized insurance to small businesses online. AmEx is part of a $35M investment round, and it and Next are in early talks about a possible partnership leveraging the card player's massive base of U.S. businesses.