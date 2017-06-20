Google rolls out Google Jobs

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) rolls out Google Jobs for job seekers in the United States after first teasing the project at I/O

When a user searches Google for keywords involving job hunting, Google will display relevant job listings from a growing list of partners including LinkedIn, Monster, and CareerBuilder.

Users will see the job listing and any reviews of the employer, if applicable, within the results area. Users signed in to Google with location tracking can see the commute times to nearby jobs and can quickly return to the updating job results.