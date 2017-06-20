KKR's leveraged loan business is booming

via Eric Platt at the FT

Taking advantage of post-crisis regulations crimping bank activity, KKR this year has jumped all the way to 13th in a ranking of U.S. underwriters of leveraged loans (wasn't even in the top 200 globally in 2016), according to Bloomberg. The private-equity giant sold more of the paper in the first five weeks of 2017 than it did for all of 2016.

In addition to what's happening with bank regulation, KKR's private-equity expertise and ability to tap into its own balance sheet and internal funds make it a natural for this sort of work. "What they are is a combination sponsor-broker and if you can get both of those things right it is really powerful,” says one P-E investor.

What about other P-E players squeezing into the business? It hasn't happened so far. “None of its peers has something as deep as this,” says JMP's Devin Ryan.