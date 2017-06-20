Microsoft launches Office dictation and enterprise video products

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) rolls out a new dictation product for Office and announces the general availability of Microsoft Stream, the replacement for the Office 365 Video service.

Dictate allows for hands-free speech-to-text functionality in Office products. The add-on supports dictation in 20 languages, translates 50 languages in real time, and includes an auto punctuation option. Commands include “New Line,” “Delete,” “Stop Dictation,” and the names of punctuation marks if not using the auto function.

The enterprise-friendly Microsoft Stream allows a team to create, manage, and share videos as either a standalone app or part of an Office 365 commercial subscription.

Stream transcribes videos to text for easier searching when the title of the video isn’t known, and each video sits above a timeline of faces that appear in the video to quickly find a speaker or scene.