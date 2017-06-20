After review, ProSiebenSat.1 selling $565M travel business

Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFY -0.3% ) is selling its online travel agency, Etraveli, which is valued at €508M (about $565M).

It will sell to CVC Capital Partners in the deal, which follows a strategic review of online travel and is valued at around 14 times core profit, the company says.

The business made up a third of digital revenues at ProSieben but lacked focus, critics argued.

The company will adjust 2018 targets and provide more details at its Capital Markets Day Dec. 6.

Proceeds from the sale will go in part toward bolt-on acquisitions and minority stakes in companies that are already in ProSieben's portfolio.