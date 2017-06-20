Beer producers look to D.C. for relief on excise taxes

Large beer companies and smaller craft brewers both support proposed legislation on excise taxes that is in a holding pattern in Washington, D.C.

"We need this legislation to give all large and small brewers, importers and suppliers the relief they need to grow their operations to the benefit of the American economy," says Anheuser-Busch InBev lobbyist Doug Bailey. "We’ll continue to work with the rest of the industry to educate Congress about the urgent need to pass this legislation," he adds.

The legislation aims to reduce the federal excise tax to $16 a barrel for the first 6M barrels of beer produced, while reducing the tax to $3.50 per barrel on the first 60K barrels produced by any brewer that makes under 2M barrels of beer a year

The bill also cuts back on restrictions with ingredients and allows smaller brewers to partner easier.

Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act of 2017 (full text)

Beer stocks: BUD, OTCPK:SBMRY, TAP, OTCQX:HEINY, OTCQX:HINKF, SAM, BREW, STZ, PINT.