Uber rolls out tipping to improve driver relations

Uber (Private:UBER) will now allow riders to tip drivers through a tap of the app in an attempt to lure more drivers and to offset the company’s growing number of public relations problems, which have ranged from driver pay concerns to a sexual harassment investigation.

Riders will now have two minutes, rather than five, to cancel a ride without incurring a $5 penalty. Uber won’t take a cut of the driver tips but will keep a cut of the fee.

The tipping feature will slowly roll out starting today and will reach all U.S. cities by the end of next month.

