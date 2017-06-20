United orders 100 of Boeing's newest jet, Delta chooses Airbus

A day after Boeing's (BA -0.2% ) launch of the 737 MAX 10 at the Paris Air Show, United Airlines (UAL -1.4% ) orders 100 of the newest and longest 737 jets and says it will convert 100 previously ordered planes to the new model.

UAL says the MAX 10 has "the best economics of the family," in a boost for a plane Boeing designed to plug a gap in its range at the top end of the market for single-aisle jets after runaway sales of Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) A321neo.

The moves give the new plane a crucial initial boost and makes UAL the biggest buyer of the model.