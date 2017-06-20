Amazon dominates home speaker market, Google struggling for footing

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to dominate the home speaker market to the point Google (GOOG, GOOGL) can’t get a foothold, according to new data from Slice Intelligence reported by The Information.

May market share, by speaker product: Amazon Echo: 21.6%; Amazon Dot: 18.2%; Sonos: 15.1%; Google Home: 3.2%; and Amazon Tap: 0.9%.

Amazon has more products spanning a cheaper price range ($49 for the Dot, $179 for Echo) than the competition, notably Google's $129 Home, which also competes in the smart speaker market.

Sonos speakers continue to sell well, doubling through the beginning of this year, despite the premium prices due to the focus on sound quality rather than the voice assistance, smart home applications of Amazon and Google.

Apple’s HomePod launching in December is expected to compete more with Sonos both in price and sound focus despite the inclusion of Siri for voice assistance.



