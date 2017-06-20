Cowen drops profit estimates on Nike

Cowen lowers estimates on Nike (NKE -1.6% ) as it warns on consensus marks that are too high. The firm now expects Nike to generate FY18 EPS of $2.41 vs. $2.51 consensus and FY19 EPS of $2.57 vs. $2.89 consensus.

"Our checks show elevated promotions continue on footwear (basketball, running and lifestyle) and apparel throughout N. America (45% of sales) which also coincides with a more promotional cadence from UAA and Adidas," updates analyst John Kernan.

Shares of Nike are down 13% over the last 90 days and trade about 15% below their 52-week high.