JPMorgan reiterates Micron rating, calls competition fears "overblown"

JPMorgan reiterates an Overweight rating on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), expressing confidence that the company will remain the memory tech leader despite competition the analyst calls “overblown.”

Analyst Harlan Sur dismissed the concerns about competition from China disrupting the supply and demand balance of the memory market. Sur writes, “"We believe the technologies that are being proposed in China are likely to remain at least one or two generations behind industry leaders, likely through the rest of the decade (or longer)."

Latest analyst standings on Micron: 11 Buy, 16 Outperform, and 3 Hold.

Median price target: $37.