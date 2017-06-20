U.S. restaurant traffic stays in negative trend

Restaurant same-store sales fell for the fourth straight month, according to data from Black Box Intelligence.

Same-store sales were down 1.1% Y/Y in May. Comparable traffic was down 3.0%, a minor improvement from the 3.2% drop in Aprl.

"Both sales and traffic growth quarter-to-date at the end of May show improvements over the first quarter and the second quarter is currently on track to post the best results we’ve seen for the industry since the third quarter of 2016," notes Black Box.

