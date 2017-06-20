GE's aviation business likely to stay through coming revamp, analyst says

General Electric (GE -2.1% ) is today's worst performer on the Dow Jones index, and has given back nearly all the gains amassed following the announcement of CEO Jeffrey Immelt's upcoming departure.

As speculation swirls about which parts of the company could stay or leave, Credit Suisse's Julian Mitchell says the aviation business likely will stick around, as it represents a third of GE's earnings and has been the biggest segment EBIT growth driver for GE in recent years, growing profits at a double-digit rate in each of the past four years.

Credit Suisse says Aviation's share of GE profits likely will expand as other assets eventually exit, which should be helpful for the valuation of the overall company, given Aviation's high profitability and cash margin levels.

