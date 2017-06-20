Occidental Petroleum could tumble another 20%, Barclays says

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY -2% ), already a big underperformer relative to oil and gas peers, could drop another ~20%, Barclays analysts contend as they reiterate their Underweight rating while cutting the price target to $48 from $50.

Count the ways Barclays does not like OXY: Shares lagged the S&P E&P Index by ~10% over the past year, OXY’s production compared to capital deployed is expected to will shrink ~17% in 2016-17, and the stock's relative multiple has expanded, making it the most expensive company the firm covers as a ratio of eneterprise value to estimated 2018 cash flow.