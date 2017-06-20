Barclays warns on second-half U.S box office slowdown

A biting note from Barclays appears to be behind the slide in theater stocks today.

Barclays singles out AMC Entertainment AMC with a price target cut to $31, but also warns of broader pressure for the industry in Q3 and Q4. A heavy reliance on Disney for mega-hits (25% of domestic box) is seen as a negative factor.

Decliners include AMC Entertainment (AMC -5.5% ), IMAX (IMAX -2.4% ), Cinemark (CNK -2.9% ), Regal Entertainment (RGC -2.8% ) and digital advertising firm National CineMedia (NCMI -1.1% ).

Soource: Bloomberg

