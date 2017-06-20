Windstream Holdings -6.7% to all-time low

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) has slipped 6.7% to an all-time low, on above-average volume and no news in particular.

The forward yield on the dividend is up to 13.4%, though this year the stock is underperforming rival CenturyLink (WIN down 42.7% in 2017, vs. CTL up 3.9% ).

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is off 9.8% , while CTL is 2.6% lower .

Last week the company announced it was extending gigabit service into North Georgia, making Georgia one of the first five states in its footprint to get gigabit access.

Gigabit service is also available from the company in Nebraska, Kentucky, Texas, and North Carolina.