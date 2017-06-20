Fed's Kaplan sounds dovish note

Count Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan (along with the Chicago Fed's Charles Evans from earlier today) as not yet convinced another rate hike is warranted.

Kaplan says he'd like to see evidence the slowdown in inflation is temporary before moving again.

The shape of the yield curve (flat and getting flatter) "worries" him, he adds, and the Fed ought to be careful about boosting rates further should the long end stay where it is.

