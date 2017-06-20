IBM's The Weather Channel expands partnership with Elite Airways

IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) The Weather Company announces that Elite Airways will expand its usage of the Company’s WSI Fusion global tracking and dispatch service products by adding on an aviation product suite.

The aviation suite includes four products that combine proprietary weather-tracking technologies in different ways to best help the flight crew from the planning stage to the landing.

“Building upon the foundation set by the WSI Fusion global track and dispatch services, we will now be able to better serve our Pilots and Dispatchers with additional robust and reliable flight planning tools that will help increase confidence and operational efficiency,” says John Pearsall, Elite Airways president and director of operations.