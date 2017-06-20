Tahoe Resources reports roadblock at Escobal mine

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) says protesters near the town of Casillas in Guatemala have blocked access to its flagship Escobal mine, the world's third largest silver mine.

TAHO says the protests relate to several issues, including claims that mining at Escobal is causing seismic activity more than 20 km away in Casillas.

Despite the roadblock, TAHO says it does not need to adjust its guidance for full-year production or costs; it expects to produce 18M-20M oz. of silver and 375K-425K oz. of gold for FY 2017.