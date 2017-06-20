FedEx higher after profit smasher

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) crushes FQ4 profit estimates as higher base rates and package volume helped to lift margin rates.

The express segment brought in revenue of $7.18B and operating income of $909M.

The TNT business delivered revenue of $1.91B and operating income of $83M.

The ground segment saw revenue of $4.68B and operating income of $702M.

The company expects full-year EPS of $13.20 to $14.00 (excluding TNT Express results) vs. $13.61 consensus.

