FedEx higher after profit smasher

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) crushes FQ4 profit estimates as higher base rates and package volume helped to lift margin rates.
The express segment brought in revenue of $7.18B and operating income of $909M.
The TNT business delivered revenue of $1.91B and operating income of $83M.
The ground segment saw revenue of $4.68B and operating income of $702M.
The company expects full-year EPS of $13.20 to $14.00 (excluding TNT Express results) vs. $13.61 consensus.
Shares of FedEx are up 1.94% AH to $213.00. That marks tops the intraday all-time high of $211.88.