Stocks pull back from record, dragged down by energy stocks

Stocks finished with broad losses a day after the Dow and S&P closed at fresh closing highs, with energy companies pressured as oil prices plunged in reaction to concerns about excess supply as well as a deteriorating technical picture.

Nine of the S&P 500’s 11 industry groups fell, as energy stocks (-1.3%) extended losses for the year's worst performing sector after WTI crude fell below $43/bbl before closing 2.1% lower at $43.53/bbl.

The consumer discretionary (-1.3%), industrials (-1.2%), tech (-0.8%) and financial (-0.8%) groups also were weak, while health care (+0.3%) and utilities (+0.1%) ended with gains.

Prices for U.S. Treasury bonds edged higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping 3 bps to 2.15%, its third lowest settlement of the year.