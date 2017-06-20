Qualcomm might have to pay more for the NXP acquisition

StreetInsider has sources confirming the rumor that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) plans to ask Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for more money due to activist investor influence. Qualcomm had offered to acquire NXP for $110 per share last October.

NXP has become a more attractive, and valuable, acquisition in the ensuing period as the deal became held up by antitrust investigations.

In February, a Morgan Stanley analyst wrote that NXP could resume buybacks at a $7.36 EPS with a 16.5X discounted multiple and shares would hit $121. NXP closed today at $109.

Qualcomm needs the acquisition to succeed due to mounting legal battles, which include a new filing from Apple that could gut the core of Qualcomm’s royalty-for-chips model if the court rules in Apple’s favor.

