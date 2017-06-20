FDA Ad Comm backs CV risk claim for Novo's Victoza; shares ahead 1% after hours

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is up 1% after hours on average volume on the heels of a positive vote by the FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee that VICTOZA (liraglutide) reduces the risk of major cardiac events in high-risk type 2 diabetics. Votes:

17 - 2 in favor that the company provided substantial evidence that liraglutide reduces CV risk.

19 - 0 that liraglutide is not associated with unacceptably high CV risk.

