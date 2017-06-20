La-Z-Boy +11% after easy earnings beat

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) +10.7% AH after easily beating FQ4 earnings expectations and increasing its stock buyback authorization.

LZB says all three business segments increased their operating margins during the quarter, with the upholstery segment margin of 13.5% the highest in more than a decade, and consolidated gross margin increased to 40.8% vs. 39.3% in the year-ago quarter.

The board approves the purchase of up to an additional 6M shares under the company's existing share purchase authorization.

LZB notes the furniture industry typically experiences weaker demand during the summer, so the upcoming FQ1 typically is the company's weakest in sales and earnings.