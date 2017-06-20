Red Hat beats consensus on earnings, guidance; shares up 9.7%

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Q1 report beat EPS and revenue estimates. Subscription revenue was $597M, up 19% on the year. Deferred revenue was $2.05B at the end of the quarter, up 21%.

Subscription revenue accounted for 88% of overall revenues and $458M of subscriptions came from Infrastructure-related offerings, a 14% growth on the year. Application Development-related and other emerging technologies accounted for the other $139M, a 41% growth.

OCF was $258M for the quarter, up 11%. Total cash and equivalents were $2.31B after a $62M share repurchase.

Q2 guidance: revenue between $695M and $702M compared to $677.42M consensus. EPS expected to come in around $0.67, two cents above consensus. Operating margin expected at 24%.

FY18 guidance: revenue between $2.785B and $2.875B, above the $2.75B consensus, and $2.66 to $2.70 EPS with the low end coming in $0.03 above consensus. Operating margin expected at 23.6% and OCF between $850M and $870M.

Red Hat shares are up 9.72% aftermarket.

