Boeing's defense unit seeking franchise-level win, Caret says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is counting on the recent reorganization of its defense and space unit to deliver a large U.S. defense contract win, Leanne Caret, the CEO of Boeing's Defense, Space & Security business, tells Reuters in an interview at the Paris Air Show.

Caret says her sights are set on competitions for the T-X U.S. supersonic training jet competition, the new intercontinental ballistic missile weapons system and the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, as well as opportunities to work on several classified projects.

The reorganization, aimed at making Boeing more agile and responsive to customer needs, will be effective on July 1; the defense business accounted for nearly a third of the company's total revenue in 2016.