America Movil awaits high-stakes court ruling on reforms

America Movil (AMX -1.9% ) may get a ruling as soon as this month from Mexico's Supreme Court on its injunctions against 2013 telecom reforms that punished the company heavily and could amount to an $800M swing.

That's the amount in backlogged interconnection fees that rivals would have paid to America Movil had the reforms not eliminated those payments, in one issue before the court. It was a one-way change aimed at America Movil's dominance: Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and AT&T (NYSE:T) still charge those fees to America Movil for incoming calls from its users.

America Movil says Congress didn't have the authority to single out the company for tougher penalties.

Mexico's highest court is headed toward a July 15 recess; if it doesn't rule on America Movil's injunctions by then, a decision would slip to later in the year.